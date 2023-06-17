Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi Host South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok At Hyderabad Home

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, on Friday, hosted the South Korean Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-bok, at their home in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi expressed his joy by tweeting photos with the ambassador and other officials on social media. Chiranjeevi also mentioned his anticipation to meet the ambassador ever since he and Ram Charan danced together at the recent G20 Summit in Srinagar.

Chiranjeevi tweeted that they engaged in a wide-ranging discussion, exploring various aspects such as the similarities between Indian and Korean cultures. Chiranjeevi expressed his enthusiasm for the enriching experience, as they exchanged insights about the fascinating country of South Korea.

Chiranjeevi also emphasised the shared interest in food, music and films in both cultures. Chiranjeevi noted the immense popularity of K-Pop and K-dramas among Indian audiences, and he also mentioned the growing interest in Indian movies among South Korean viewers.

On the other hand, Ram Charan-starrer RRR garnered significant popularity in South Korea. Earlier, at the G20 summit in Srinagar, Ram Charan met Chang Jae-bok. To the delight of the audience, the two of them even performed a dance together to the song Naatu Naatu.