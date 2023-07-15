Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi To Collaborate With Prashanth Neel: Reports

There are reports floating in the Telugu film industry that Prashanth Neel, the creator of the KGF films, might direct a multi-starrer featuring the powerful father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Prashant Neel’s upcoming movie Salaar is set to release in September. Additionally, he is also working with Jr NTR in Devara.

Despite reports of Ram Charan previously denying collaboration with Prashanth Neel, there have been ongoing reports suggesting that this combination would eventually come together. Fans must be anticipating a grand action film from this highly anticipated pairing.

Earlier, there were reports indicating that Prashanth had developed a few concepts and Ram Charan reportedly showed interest in one of them, which had the potential to become a franchise. It was even reported that the RRR actor had recommended the director to further develop that particular idea. However, for various reasons, the film did not materialise as planned.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s previous collaboration in Acharya did not fare well at the box office. However, their earlier collaboration, Magadheera, was a super hit.