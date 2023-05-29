'Ram Charan Doesn't Pick My Calls': Apoorva Lakhia Talks About Their Bond After Zanjeer Flopped

Director Apoorva Lakhia opened up about his relationship with RRR star Ram Charan. The director-actor duo worked together in Zanjeer in 2013. The film marked Ram’s first film in Bollywood and also starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead. In a new interview, Apoorva revealed that the box office failure of Zanjeer did not affect his bond with Ram. While opening up about their friendship, Apoorva confessed that Ram has a habit of not picking up the director’s calls.

“Ram Charan is a really good friend of mine. In fact, even though Zanjeer did not perform well (at the box office), I have visited him at his house (in Hyderabad) and stayed with him many times. But now, he doesn’t pick my phone calls. Pata nahi, badal gaya hai phone ke nahi… His wife (Upasana) replies but not him," Ram Charan told Siddharth Kannan.

When asked if he messaged him during RRR, Apoorva replied, “He called me from Ukraine and asked me what I was upto. I told him that I was not doing (anything major). He said ‘I need to shoot two to three action sequences of the second unit, can you come and do it?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll get back to you.’ Then he called again and asked, ‘Can you?’ I was shooting something or working on something so I couldn’t go. That was the last time I think I spoke to him and he calls me randomly but he doesn’t answers my calls."

Apoorva said that he understands Ram Charan is busy and his wife hosts him. He added that Ram meets him when he is visiting Hyderabad but the director hasn’t visited the city in a while now.

Apoorva has been in the industry for over two decades now. Having stared his journey as an assitant director with Ashutosh Gowariker with Lagaan, Apoorva went on to make films such as Shootout at Lokhandwala, Dus Kahaniyaan, Mission Istaanbul, and Haseena Parkar.