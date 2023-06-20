Ram Charan Fans Cut Cake Outside Hospital As He Welcomes A Baby Girl With Upasana: Watch

Earlier in the day, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed a baby girl. They welcomed their bundle of joy in Hyderabad. The news of Ram and Upasana’s baby is nothing short of a celebration for their fans. Soon after the announcement was made, fans gathered outside the hospital and showered their love and blessings for the baby girl and the new parents.

Several videos of the same have gone viral now where fans were seen cutting a huge cake with ‘Congratulations’ written on it. They also flew a bunch of red balloons over the hospital. ANI shared the video, and said, “Fans of actor Ram Charan and staff of the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad celebrate and cut a cake as the actor and his wife Upasana Kamineni welcome a baby girl."

The news of Ram and Upasana’s baby was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where Upasana is admitted. Sharing a medical bulletin, the hospital said, “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well."