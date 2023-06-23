Ram Charan Gives Epic Reply To Reporter When Asked Who 'Little Mega Princess' Resembles

Mega star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana walked out of the Hyderabad hospital on Friday days after becoming proud parents to a baby girl. The two were seen twinning in white as they also held their little princess in arms. Even though the two did not disclose their daughter’s face to the shutterbugs, they posed for the cameras.

Ram Charan also spoke to the media at length and thanked fans for sending love and blessings. When asked who does the ‘little mega princess’ resembles, Charan joked and said, ‘Obviously me’. However, he also refused to disclose her name. “Thanks to all the fans for their prayers. Forever indebted to the fans and well wishers in India and other countries. As per the tradition, I would reveal her name on 21st day from the date of her birth. I felt same like any other father who holds his baby for the first time. Definitely, she is looking like me," the actor said in Telugu.