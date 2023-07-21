Ram Charan Holds Daughter Klin Kaara, Poses With Wife Upasana In Beautiful Family Photo; Check Here

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela recently became proud parents to a baby girl. On July 20, Upasana celebrated her first birthday after becoming a mom when her mother Shobana Kamineni took to Instagram to share an adorable family picture featuring Ram Charan, Upasana, their newborn and pet dog Rhyme.

In the adorable photo, Ram Charan was seen holding his daughter Klin Kaara in his arms as Upasana sat next to him with Rhyme on her lap. They looked into the camera and flaunted their million-dollar smile for the picture.

In the caption of her post, Shobana Kamineni wrote, “Happiest of birthdays Upsi (Upasana). You have given dad, me and our entire generation the gift of becoming grandparents to the sweetest baby Kaara. Love you lots… and happy one month birthday baby Kaara it’s been a month of joy."

On Thursday, Ram Charan also shared a touching video documenting the joyous arrival of their newborn daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. The video, which coincided with Upasana’s birthday and Klin Kaara’s one-month birth anniversary, also featured the legendary actor Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidela. It showcased the euphoria, the involvement of the entire family, the moments leading to Klin Kaara Konidela’s birth and the celebrations from family and fans that followed.