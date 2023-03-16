Ram Charan, Jr NTR 'Went Crazy' After Naatu Naatu Dance on Oscars Stage; Here's What RRR Duo Did

RRR created history at the Oscars by grabbing the coveted award for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ that was nominated alongside the likes of Lady Gaga and Rihanna under the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. It was also a proud moment for India because prior to winning the prestigious award, the song was performed live on the stage and had even received a standing ovation. While Ram Charan and Jr NTR couldn’t perform, American dancer-actress Lauren Gottlieb stole the spotlight with her dance moves.

Now the ABCD 2 actor has shared her experience and revealed what Ram Charan and Jr NTR felt about her performance. In an interview with India Today, Lauren Gottlieb shared, “I had the opportunity to meet the choreographer Prem Rakshith during rehearsals. To get his blessing and to have the act exactly as he had hoped for and envisioned, was so important. Before he arrived in the US, he had sent our stage directors, Napoleon and Tabitha D’umo, a breakdown video of all the steps. That was so helpful to learn straight from the choreographer. I got to work closely with singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava as they were in our act."

She added, “And directly after the performance, we were greeted by Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the Oscars lobby. They were going crazy for our performance! I was still on this performance high, so it’s a little blurry in my head. All I remember is continuously asking them if they enjoyed the performance and if it was up to the mark and made them proud. They said they couldn’t be more proud of what we pulled off. That was all I cared about. I wanted to make sure the RRR team loved it."

Lauren Gottlieb called her performance at the Oscars ‘an experience of a lifetime’, “Performing at the Oscars was an experience of a lifetime! I will replay and relive this whole week in my mind forever. The Oscar stage is one of the most prestigious stages in the world and to stand center stage at the end, join my hands in Namaste, and bow in front of thousands of people in the Dolby theatre who were giving us a standing ovation was something I could have only imagined in my wildest dreams," she concluded.

