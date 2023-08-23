Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's Photos From The Sets Of Game Changer Leaked

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are currently busy with the shoot of their upcoming film Game Changer, directed by S Shankar. Fans are eagerly waiting to know every update related to the film, which is proceeding at a brisk phase. The lead pair is reportedly shooting for a song. Some pictures from that number have been leaked online recently. Social media users can spot Kiara in one of the pictures, where she is standing amongst a group of co-dancers. She looks gorgeous in a thigh-high black slit dress, posing against the backdrop of a valley. In another photo, Ram Charan can be seen gazing at something. He looks dapper in a black coat and white pants. Other crew members are also standing beside him, and it seems like they are discussing something regarding the shot.

Advertisement

Game Changer’s team has issued a copyright notice to many sites for leaking the pictures and they had to remove them following the notice.

Game Changer dominated the headlines sometime back as well when reports claimed that S Shankar has spent Rs 90 crore on the film’s songs. As per reports, he wants to leave no stone unturned to ensure a grand cinematic experience for the audience. He reportedly wants to ensure that Game Changer is packed with visual and musical extravaganza. He convinced the film’s producer Dil Raju to spend such a huge amount to turn his vision into a reality.