RRR star Ram Charan is making India proud and how! The Telugu superstar has been rallying for RRR’s solo win at the Oscars — with Naatu Naatu nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards — in the US for a while now. Over the past few days, we’ve seen him grace international talk shows and open up about RRR, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli. However, the actor has now met one of his favourite filmmakers JJ Abrams. The filmmaker is best known for Star Wars.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Ram Charan shared pictures with JJ Abrams and revealed that the international director invited the Telugu superstar to a private party he was hosting. “Had the privilege of meeting JJ Abrams today. Thank you sir for inviting me this evening. I’m a big fan of your work. @jjabramsofficial," he wrote.

The pictures sparked speculation that Ram Charan could be making his debut with Abrams. Many believed the possibility of it happening especially after Ram expressed his wish to work with him in an interview released earlier this week.

“Star Wars Or Star Trek coming up soon!!!!" a fan commented on Ram Charan’s post on Instagram. “Hollywood movie announcement soon," added another. “Let’s! Bring it on, bring it on to your next project @jjabrams! The world is waiting!" a tweet read.

On Thursday, speaking with Sam Fragoso on his podcast, Ram Charan confessed that he is in talks to star in his first Hollywood project. “Yes, we are in talks, definitely. The talks are happening and how they’re gonna transcend it into a movie and me walking into a set is a news that’s gonna come out in a couple of months," he said.

