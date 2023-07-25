Ram Charan On SS Rajamouli's Strict Oscars Routine: 'We Are Underdogs Here. They Can Rip Us Apart'

Ram Charan is having a fantastic year both personally and professionally. Attending the Oscars with the RRR team earlier this year, which won the Best Original Song award, was a memorable experience. Director SS Rajamouli proved to be a strict taskmaster throughout the months of US promotions, even insisting on a 7 am wake-up call on the day of the Oscar ceremony. In a recent chat with Tanmay Bhat on Meesho’s YouTube channel, Ram Charan revealed how they respected Rajamouli’s discipline, knowing that being late could have serious consequences in Hollywood.

“Rajamouli considered it a part of the shoot. ‘Morning, 7 o’clock, all of us, fresh huh?’" Ram charan recalled the director’s instructions. The actor shared that they made it a point to not turn up late. “This is not your south Indian media or Bombay media. Here, they can rip you apart. Because we are underdogs going for the first time and they really love underdogs in Hollywood," he said.