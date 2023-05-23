Ram Charan Opens Up On Hollywood Offers; Says 'Unless The Producer Dr director Is From Hollywood...'

Actor Ram Charan, who is enjoying the global acclaim for his performance in SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR, addressed a question regarding his debut in Hollywood. He shared his thoughts during the Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation event held at Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). Ram shared his aspirations for future film projects, emphasising his interest in exploring India’s rich cultural heritage. He also shared about his long-standing love for Kashmir since his childhood.

When asked about the possibility of debuting in Hollywood, he said he prefers exploring India and staying true to his culture. “I want to explore India more and I don’t think I would want to travel anywhere else for my films unless the producer or director is from Hollywood. I want to stick to my culture. I want to educate that our Indian sentiments are so strong. Our culture is so strong. There’s a lot of dignity in our stories. Nowadays, when you see it, it’s not South Indian or North Indian movie, it’s about Indian mitti ka (soil’s) stories. These stories are finally coming out."

During the event, Ram Charan said that the “coolest place to shoot in India is Kashmir." “I am a second-generation actor. My dad (Chiranjeevi) has shot extensively in Kashmir. I shot in this auditorium (SKICC) in 2016. So, visiting Kashmir in summer feels like an achievement for me. This is such a surreal feeling. It has been 95 years of existence of the film industry, (but) it will take them another 95 years to explore Kashmir. It is untapped, it is virgin."

The actor is currently filming Shankar’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film titled Game Changer. In this movie, he portrays an IAS officer with anger management problems, and Kiara Advani stars alongside him. He has another project in the works with director Buchi Babu Sana, which is yet to be titled.