Ram Charan, Pregnant Upasana Mobbed at Airport After Oscars Win, Video Goes Viral

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni were mobbed outside the Delhi airport on Friday. Upasana is pregnant with the couple's first child.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 12:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Ram Charan and Upasana mobbed. (Pic: Twitter)

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, were brutally mobbed at the New Delhi airport on Friday morning. The couple landed in the capital to attend a conclave and are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In visuals coming in from the Delhi airport, Ram and Upasana were welcomed by a massive crowd of fans and media.

While fans made special arrangements to ensure Ram and Upasana are welcomed grandly. Although the excitement was palpable, the mob made it difficult for Ram and Upasana to make their way to their vehicle. Ram ensured to hold Upasana close and helped her get into their car first. The video is now going viral. Check it out below:

Ram and Upasana’s appearance at the New Delhi airport marked their first spotting in India since the RRR team won the Oscar. The SS Rajamouli directorial won Best Original Song for the hit track Naatu Naatu. Speaking about the song and the win, Ram expressed his gratitude. As reported by ANI, he said, “I am pleased and happy. Thank you, everyone. We are proud of M.M Keeravani, S.S. Rajamouli and Chandrabose. Because of their hard work, we went to the red carpet and brought Oscar for India."

“I thank all the fans and people from North to South and East to West parts of India for watching RRR and making the Naatu Naatu song a superhit. Naatu Naatu was not our song it was the song of the people of India. It gave us an avenue for the Oscars," he added.

Dishya Sharma

