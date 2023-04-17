Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Reveals They Had 'Different Life' Pre-RRR, Says 'Now It's...' | Exclusive

In December last year, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela took to social media to announce that they are going to be parents soon. And earlier this month, the couple, along with their near and dear ones, jetted off to Dubai to celebrate their baby shower. Known for her fashion sensibilities, Upasana continues to make some interesting style statements during her pregnancy. Further, Upasana has been drawing attention for not letting work take a backseat as she has been successfully striking a fine balance between her personal and professional life as she is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Upasana Konidela opens up on acing maternity fashion, grabbing headlines for sporting the six-yard drape at the Oscars and RRR’s big win at the 95th Academy Awards. Excerpts:

You donned a white schiffli dress at your recently held baby shower and have been setting new norms when it comes to maternity fashion.

From what I’m seeing, Rihanna is rocking it and well, I’m on a diet, so I hope I’m rocking it too. I think it’s about being smart and confident in whatever phase of life you are in.

Your fashion sensibilities while you were in the US prior to the Oscars also made heads turn, be it the silk saree or the printed kaftan dress. How would you define your style?

My style is minimalistic. I believe that your style is more about your personality and your mood and you must dress according to your mood.

You wore a saree at the Oscars. Was it a conscious choice to blend in a whole lot of India on the world stage?

Absolutely! We had the privilege of representing the country, so local designers and Indian made products were something that we consciously chose.

Speaking of the Oscars, Naatu Naatu won the award for the Best Original Score. As love for RRR continues to pour in, has it finally sunk in that it has received an Oscar?

That’s a tough one, because every day has been so overwhelming. It was a different life pre-RRR and now it has changed. But it has also made us more responsible citizens because with a lot of recognition comes a lot of responsibility. It’s a great privilege to be in this situation.

You recently attended the grand opening of Zoya’s flagship boutique in Hyderabad…

I feel Hyderabad has always been on the top when it comes to style, and Zoya is a lovely new luxury experience for the city. I like Zoya because every piece is meaningful and has a story behind it that celebrates women. I was there to celebrate being a woman and this is something I’m enjoying even more as I’m getting ready to be a mother now. I love the designs which are minimalist and perfect for the modern woman.

Is there any heirloom piece of jewellery that holds an emotional value for you?

Actually, most of my jewellery holds emotional value for me. I believe in having a few but meaningful pieces. These may be gifts from my family members, like my husband giving me heart shaped earrings on Valentine’s Day or pieces from my mother or grandmother, but they have a special story behind them that makes them an emotional investment for me.

And what about diamonds?

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend because they are the world’s strongest and most powerful stones and I feel every girl is like that - strong and powerful.

