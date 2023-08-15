Ram Charan, Rishab Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Other Stars Send Independence Day Wishes To Fans

As India celebrates 77 years of Independence this Tuesday, August 15, 2023, many superstars from the South cinema took to social media to express their joy and pride for the country. While Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt plea to the citizens of India as the country’s “tryst with destiny continues", Tamannaah Bhatia attended an Independence Day parade in New Jersey.

Ram Charan took to the micro-blogging site X, formerly known as Twitter to urge netizens to hoist the Indian flag at their homes. He also announced the release of the song The Soul Of Satya, “an ode to the unsung warriors of our country". Charan’s father and superstar Chiranjeevi also sent Independence Day wishes to his fans.

While Mammootty posted a picture of himself hoisting the national flag, Raashii Khanna took to Instagram to share photos of herself with the Indian flag and tri-colour balloons. Rana Daggubati and Prithviraj Sukumaran also posted photos of the national flag.

Mahesh Babu also posted, “Celebrating the spirit of united India, today and every day! Wishing you all a happy #IndependenceDay2023!" Rishab Shetty shared adorable photos of his children celebrating India’s freedom. While his baby daughter held the tricolour as she smiled sweetly for the camera, his toddler son dressed up as Netaji Subash Chandra Bose.

Kamal Haasan also penned a note to urge for a special request from his fellow citizens. He wrote, “India’s journey has been one filled with highs and lows, pain and joy, love and hate. Yet, our tryst with destiny continues. Today, let us all vow to unite in purpose to make India the country Bapu envisioned. An India where no child is born in poverty or goes to bed hungry. An India whose economic might is a beacon, attracting the world to our shores. An India whose culture and knowledge reign supreme in the global arena. Fellow Indians, I humbly bow my head to this great land and its people - a tapestry of religious, ethnic, linguistic, and cultural diversity. Happy Independence Day to you all."

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram to share a video of herself attending the Independence Day parade in New Jersey. She captioned the post, “From the heart of India to the streets of New Jersey… Being a part of the India Day Parade thousands of miles from my own country was exhilarating. Even though oceans separated me from home, the spirit of India resonated within me, shared by the thousands of my fellow Indians who lined the streets, joining me in celebrating everything that embodies the essence of our nation."