Ram Charan To Follow Jr NTR's Footsteps, RRR Star In Talks To Work With Janhvi Kapoor: Report

Megastar Ram Charan is all set to commence shooting for his next film, which will be directed by Buchi Babu after completing Shankar’s Game Changer. According to the latest buzz, the makers are considering Janhvi Kapoor for the female lead in the movie, tentatively titled Ram Charan 16. Janhvi, who has been occupied with a string of projects in Bollywood, has already signed the film with Ram’s RRR co-star Jr NTR.

The Buchi Babu directorial promises to be an entertainer set in a rural backdrop. Shooting is scheduled to begin in September after Ram Charan wraps up his current project Game Changer. While there aren’t many details yet about Janhvi’s character in the film, an official confirmation is expected to be announced soon. It also marks the first-ever collaboration between Ram Charan and the musical maestro A.R. Rahman.

Janhvi has been vocal about her wish to act opposite Telugu actors and is all set to make her debut in Telugu cinema alongside actor Jr NTR in the as-yet-untitled project helmed by filmmaker Koratala Siva. In an interview with The Hindu, she said, “NTR Jr, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, I’d like to work with all of them. They are so talented and the kind of movies that come out from the Telugu industry are huge. One of my all-time favourite Telugu movies is Bommarillu featuring Genelia and Sidharth. I must’ve watched it several times. I also loved Pokiri and Janatha Garage. NTR Jr is such a fine actor."

Not very long back, Janhvi’s father, actor-producer Boney Kapoor, took to Twitter to dispel rumours about her potential debut in Tamil cinema. He made it clear that the actress has not yet signed on for any Tamil film. He wrote, “Dear media friends. This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumours."

Close home, in Bollywood, she will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.

