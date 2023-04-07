WHAT! Ram Charan to Take Break from Acting After SS Rajamouli's RRR Success?

RRR actor Ram Charan is reportedly planning to take a brief break from his hectic shooting schedule as he is all set welcome his first baby with wife Upasana Konidela. The actor recently celebrated wife Upasana’s baby shower in Dubai.

As per a report in Siasat.com, Charan is planning to take a paternity leave to be by Upasana’s side. Notably, Upasana travelled with Charan to the US for the 95th Oscars, where his film RRR received an Academy Award for its popular track Naatu Naatu.

Upasana, who is currently seven months pregnant, will deliver in a few months, and Charan wants to make sure that he does not miss any precious moments during this special time, as per the report. Charan, who was supposed to begin a project with Buchchi Babu Sana, has decided to keep his entire dates for June free to be present for Upasana during her due date.

According to a report in Cinejosh, despite his busy shooting schedules for Shankar’s Game Changer with Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, Ram Charan wants to make sure he “doesn’t miss out on any of the happy moments as the entire mega family awaits the new arrival."

While Buchchi Babu’s script and pre-production work are in full swing and will be completed by June, shooting will begin only in September after Ram Charan is back from paternity leave, the report claims.

Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child 10 years after their wedding. Upasana recently took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of a baby shower hosted by her sisters Anushpala Kamineni and Sindoori Reddy in Dubai. It was attended by close friends and family members.

For the unversed, the news of Ram Charan and Upasana’s pregnancy was announced earlier this year by Chiranjeevi on Twitter. The Telugu superstar had issued a statement that read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni."

