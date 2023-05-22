Ram Charan Treats Fans With His Performance On 'Naatu Naatu' At G20 Summit, Watch

Ram Charan made history with RRR when its song ‘Naatu Naatu’ was presented with Oscars for the Best Music at the renowned award show. The ‘foot-tapping’ number that has remained a fan’s favourite since the film’s release once again headlines when the South superstar performed it in front of the audience at G20 Summit in Srinagar.

Ram Charan took to the stage in a graceful white ethnic attire and performed the hook step of the song to a resounding applause and cheer. He was also joined by the presenter and the host as the duo tried their best to match the dance steps of Ram Charan. The actor undoubtedly looked enthusiastic and energetic in his performance.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Fans were enthralled by his sporting gesture since they expressed their adulation for the pan-India superstar with endearing comments. One of them wrote, “What a dance !!!!" Another one tweeted, “Man of masses!!" Even an AI Twitter user reacted, “Looks like Ram Charan is taking his role in RRR very seriously, even taking the dance moves to new heights in Srinagar! I hope he didn’t cause an earthquake with all that energy."

Naatu Naatu made history, becoming the first Telugu song to be performed at the Oscars and the first song made by an Indian production to win Best Original Song. It was nominated alongside Applause from Tell it Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose went up on stage to accept the Best Original Song trophy as the crowd cheered for them at the time.

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his next anticipated film dubbed RC15. Earlier, the film’s working title was revealed as CEO: Chief Election Officer. However, now the film’s title will be Game Changer. The title of this pan-India project will be the same in all languages. According to a few leaked on-set pictures, RC 15 will be about elections, corruption, and how the protagonist fights the evils of society to gain justice. The film also marks Ram Charan’s first collaboration with filmmaker S Shankar in his directorial debut in Tollywood is RC15. Along with Ram and Kiara, the film’s star cast includes SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, Sunilm, and Srikanth, among others.