Superstar Ram Charan is celebrating his 38th birthday today. As anticipated, social media is overflowing with greetings, hashtags, personalized pictures, and videos from fans, friends, and colleagues from the film industry. Many celebrities including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam, and others have sent their well-wishes to the Chirutha actor on his special day.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories to share a stunning picture of Ram Charan, looking all dapper, along with a birthday note. She wrote, “An extraordinary journey and you’re just getting started. Always kind, always respectful… you’re a class of your own, Ram Charan. Happy birthday."

Advertisement

Ram Charan’s RRR co-star Jr NTR too penned a sweet wish for his ‘brother’ on the ocassion of the former’s birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday my brother @AlwaysRamCharan. Have a blast !!"

Chiranjeevi also shared a sweet birthday wish for his son. The actor shared a picture where he is seen giving Ram a kiss on his cheek. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Proud of you Nanna. Ram Charan, Happy birthday!”

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to extend warm birthday greetings to Ram Charan. He wrote, “Happy birthday, @AlwaysRamCharan! Wishing you yet another incredible year ahead!!"

Actor Sai Dharam Tej also took to Twitter to share a heartwarming note for the birthday boy. He wrote, “Many more happy returns of the day Charan. Amazed at your phenomenal growth as an actor & human over the years. May you keep winning millions of hearts with your work and dedication that's truly inspiring. Wishing you a year as wonderful as you are. Loads of love laughter health and success to you.” He also added the hashtag, “HBD Global Star Ram Charan.” Along with the note, Sai also shared a picture of them where they are all smiles for the camera.

Advertisement

Tollywood senior actor Venkatesh Daggubati wrote- ‘Dear @alwaysramcharan, here’s wishing you the best of birthdays. May you continue to have a wonderful year filled with peace and happiness.’

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna wished the actor by saying- ‘Happiest birthday to you sir.. I wish you good health and happiness always.’

Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor Vennela Kishore also wished Ram on his special day. He shared a picture from one of his photoshoots where the RRR actor is seen playing with a dog. He wrote, “Wishing a happy, happy birthday to our dearest Ram Charan garu.”

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently enjoying the success of his much-acclaimed film RRR, which went on to win big globally. The actor will next be seen in S. Shankar’s untitled film. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali and Samuthirakani in crucial roles. Ram will also be seen making a cameo in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here