Ram Charan Unveils The Teaser Of 'The Indian House', His First Film As A Producer; WATCH

Ram Charan had an exciting run at the box office with his worldwide phenomenon RRR, a magnum opus by SS Rajamouli which won Oscars under the Best Music Category. The film that explored the themes of patriotism and freedom struggle carved a special place in everyone’s heart.

Thus, it was natural for Ram Charan fans wanting him to get associated with a similar project like RRR. Fulfilling their wishes, Ram Charan unveiled the teaser of The India House, his first ever film as a producer.

The one and a half minute teaser was shared by the Magadheera actor across all social media platforms, aptly capturing the pre-independence era in London. If one goes by the theme of the teaser, they should expect a love story set in chaotic times of political upheaval and gripping drama. For the caption, Ram Charan wrote, “On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of our great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar Garu we are proud to announce our pan India film - THE INDIA HOUSE headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher ji & director Ram Vamsi Krishna! Jai Hind!"

Ram Charan recently announced a production house called ‘V Mega Pictures’, a joint venture with Vikram Reddy, one of his close friends and a key person in famous production house UV Creations.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Charan shared that the newly launched production house is ready to create a new atmosphere in the film industry by producing movies with a new wave of thoughts and concepts. He also mentioned that their production house is a right platform to the young innovative creative persons who have been trying to show something new on the silver screen. The actor furher stated that their main goal is to erase boundaries of cinema with creativity.

“We at V Mega Pictures are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment that embraces diversity and welcomes fresh perspectives. By championing creativity and pushing boundaries, we aim to create a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and pave the way for new and emerging talent," Ram Charan said.

Vikram Reddy from UV Creations also added that V Mega Pictures will work with talented actors, writers, directors, technicians including creative persons from 24 crafts. “V Mega Pictures aims to push the boundaries of storytelling and bring fresh perspectives to the screen," he said.

This comes days after Ram Charan attended the Third Working G20 Tourism working group meeting held at Srinagar when he shared his thoughts with a number of foreign delegates on movie making.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently filming Shankar's upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film titled Game Changer. In this movie, he will be seen playing the role of an IAS officer with anger management problems. The film will also star Kiara Advani in the lead.