Ram Charan Unveils The Trailer Of Father Chiranjeevi-Starrer Bhola Shankar

Megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar has been creating buzz since its announcement. The movie is all set to be released next month on August 11. Till now, the teaser and the songs of the upcoming action film have impressed the viewers. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s trailer. Surprising the viewers superstar Ram Charan unveiled the trailer for Bhola Shankar on Thursday at 4:05 PM. The actor has unveiled the trailer through his social media.

Recently, Ram Charan tweeted a poster featuring Chiranjeevi in his rowdy avatar. The actor is seen in a dark green T-shirt, which he teamed with a rust-coloured shirt and cargo pants. And the actor is also seen holding guns in both hands. Along with this, Trailer Out Now is written in the background, along with other important information about the film.

Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “Happy to Release the Trailer of Bholaa Shankar. Can’t wait to witness his energy on the big screen on August 11th. Best wishes to the entire team."

The trailer is currently going viral on social media.

Within half an hour of its release, the video garnered 389,017 views on YouTube. While viewers are constantly sharing their feedback. One of the users wrote, “Only 90’s kids can understand the feeling of seeing Chiranjeevi Sir back in this role." Another one said, " Super". While many dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Talking about the movie, Bhola Shankar is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language action film directed by Meher Ramesh. The film is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam and stars Chiranjeevi as the titular character, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the pivotal roles.

The film is set around a former gangster, Chiranjeevi, who arrives in Kolkata with his adopted sister Radha (Keerthy Suresh) for her education and also on a personal mission to hunt down a crime network responsible for the death of Radha’s family.