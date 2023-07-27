Ram Charan Unveils Trailer Of Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar, Fans Say 'Giving Competition To...'

Ram Charan took to Twitter on Thursday to release the trailer of his father, megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, Bholaa Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film is a remake of the popular Tamil film Vedhalam. The trailer of the Telugu film is packed with action and comedy and seems like a typical commercial entertainer. Set in Kolkata, the film is produced by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments and is set to release on August 11 this year.

Ram Charan shared on Twitter, “Happy to Release the Trailer of #BholaaShankar. Our Mega Star @KChiruTweets in his best forte in @MeherRamesh Stylish Mass Presentation!! Can’t wait to witness his energy on the big screen on August 11th. Best wishes to the entire team @AnilSunkara1 @tamannaahspeaks @KeerthyOfficial @iamSushanthA @SagarMahati @AKentsofficial @dudlyraj #BholaaShankarOnAug11."

Bholaa Shankar will revolve around an ex-mercenary who goes on a mission to protect his sister from a dangerous criminal gang. Keerthy plays Chiranjeevi’s sister and Tamannaah Bhatia will also be featured in a lead role. Mahati Swara Sagar composed the music and background score for the film. The movie will also feature Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej.

The release date of the film will clash with the releases of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. Streaming platform Netflix had already bought the digital rights of the film.