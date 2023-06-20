Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela Embrace Parenthood, Fans Celebrate The Arrival Of ‘Mega Princess’

Celebrations abound as actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child into the world on June 20. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl. Just hours before the news broke, a video of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela at a hospital in Hyderabad surfaced online. The medical professionals shared the news in a statement that read, “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well."

A new chapter begins for Ram Charan and Upasana, filled with cherished memories with their little one. The moment the news broke, social media platforms, particularly Twitter, were flooded with congratulatory messages from ecstatic fans who were quick to share their best wishes for the new parents. The overwhelming outpouring of love and support from fans only adds to the joy and excitement surrounding this joyous occasion.

A group of fans shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, “It’s baby girl. congratulations! Mega princess Arrive."

Another fan said, “Congratulations to the lovely Couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela for their First Child. Glad to hear it’s a Girl who’d be The Mega Princess! Sending our Best Wishes to the Entire Konidela family."

Meanwhile, a joyful scene unfolded at the Apollo Hospital as several fans gathered to celebrate the arrival of Ram Charan and Upasana’s first child.

Some even shared how lucky the little girl is to have been born into a family full of superstars.

“Hoping our little one brings even more fortune to everyone around Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela. Falling short of words," a comment read.

Here are some more wishes: