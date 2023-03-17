Ram Charan Wants To Play Virat Kohli In Biopic Amid Cricketer's Viral Naatu Naatu Dance Video

RRR star Ram Charan says he would like to play the role of Virat Kohli in a biopic made on the Indian cricketer one day if given a chance. The Telugu star, who is enjoying the success of RRR in the West and Naatu Naatu’s win at the Oscars, revealed his desire during a conclave on Friday evening. Coincidentally, his confession came shortly after a video showing Virat Kohli performing the hook step of Naatu Naatu during the first ODI between India and Australia.

Appearing on India Today Conclave, Ram Charan was asked to share a role that he hopes to essay someday. After much thinking, the RC15 actor said he would like to star in a sports-based film. “I would like to play anything (related to) sports. It’s been long due." When suggested that Charan could play Virat Kohli in his biopic, Charan replied, “Fantastic. He’s an inspiring soul. Given a chance, it will be fantastic. Good one, good one."

Advertisement

The answer comes as a sweet connection as Kohli’s videos recreating Naatu Naatu’s hook step on the field is going viral. Playing at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Kohli was seen breaking into the hook step while waiting for the field to be set and for batsmen to find their spots on the field.

Advertisement

Naatu Naatu, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has been on everyone’s mind ever since RRR’s release last year. The song’s popularity was magnified after the song won Best Original Song at the Golden Globes and at the Oscars. To top it off, Naatu Naatu was also performed at the 95th Academy Awards, making it the first ever Telugu song to be performed at the Oscars.

Read all the Latest Movies News here