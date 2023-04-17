Ram Charan WANTED to Perform on Naatu Naatu at Oscars, Reveals 'I Was 100 Percent Ready But...'

Featured in the SS Rajamouli-directed period action film, Naatu Naatu made history by winning the Best Original Song Oscar. At the ceremony, the trophy was received by composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose, responsible for creating the beautiful track.

Closer home, at the India Today Conclave 2023, RRR star Ram Charan expressed his desire to perform on the Academy Award-winning track Naatu Naatu during the 95th edition of the Oscars. The song was performed by talented dancers of diverse ethnic backgrounds at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, accompanied by live singing from Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The actor praised the dance troupe for their fantastic performance, and while he was ready for the opportunity, he was unsure why he wasn’t called. “I was 100 percent ready to get that call but I truly don’t know what happened. But let’s not talk about it because the troupe who did it there, they were fantastic and they did a better job than us," he said.

At the event, Ram Charan also expressed his thoughts on the global sensation, which he has performed on more than once on various stages. The megastar shared that it was now time for him to relax and enjoy watching someone else represent India with the song. “I feel it is no longer our song, it is India’s song. It’s the people who have taken us to the carpet," he said.

Advertisement

Sharing his perspective on the Oscar win, the actor said that while it is a significant achievement, the love of the audiences is the ultimate reward. He believes nothing compares to the experience of being in a packed theatre and feeling the audience’s response firsthand. At the conclave, he shared that the love and support of the Indian audience are the most significant accolades, and everything else is merely an added bonus. “I was just fortunate to be in the midst of that celebration. That kind of an event, we’ve been seeing it. I was a fanboy of the Academy since I was a kid," he added, brimming with pride.

When quizzed about the recent surge of success for South Indian films, Ram Charan attributed it to the groundbreaking two-part film series “Baahubali" directed by Rajamouli. Sharing his deep admiration for the master filmmaker’s directorial style, which pushes him to be his best, he added, “I like somebody who puts me on my feet… It keeps me up and going. Every time you think, ‘Wow, I have learnt enough and I know it all’, you work with Rajamouli and he will tell you it’s just the beginning. “It’s like going back to school. I always learn something new, he always gives the best career hits with every actor, be it Prabhas, Jr NTR or myself."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here