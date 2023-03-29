Ram Charan Was Offered Bollywood Debut With Magadheera Remake, This is Why RRR Star Rejected the Offer

Ram Charan has emerged as a top choice for prominent filmmakers in India after the tremendous success of RRR. In fact, S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus has established Charan as a pan-India actor. Apart from RRR, Ram Charan has delivered hits like Govindudu Andarivadele, Naayak, and Yevadu. But Charan cemented his place in the film industry with S.S. Rajamouli’s Magadheera. The 2009 blockbuster propelled Charan to stardom and the rest is history.

While millions of Ram Charan fans enjoyed his performance in Magadheera, not many people know that the actor was also considered for the Hindi remake of the film. Reportedly, veteran actor Anil Kapoor was very impressed by Ram Charan’s performance in RRR. Reports suggest that after the success of the period drama, Kapoor even asked his brother and prominent Bollywood producer, Boney Kapoor, to produce the project with Charan in the lead role. However, Charan turned down the offer.

Now Ram Charan has opened up about his decision in his recent interview. While speaking to The Times of India, Charan revealed that he wasn’t sure if the magic of Magadheera could actually be recreated.

When I met Anil Kapoor some time back, he told me I will ask Boney to remake Magadheera with you in Hindi. But I said I don't know if I would want to do the remake. Magadheera is a lovely film which can't be recreated," he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Magadheera, a fantasy drama, remains one of Ram Charan’s finest films. The S.S. Rajamouli directorial starred Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and proved to be a game-changer for her as well.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently basking in the global success of RRR. S.S. Rajamouli’s action juggernaut features Charan in the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, a revolutionary leader who uses his position as a mole within the Indian Imperial Police to ultimately lead the revolt against the British Raj. Charan has managed to charm audiences around the world with his impressive screen presence and terrific dialogue delivery in the 1920-set action epic.

Ram Charan is now looking forward to his other projects. The versatile actor had recently revealed the title of his next film which will be directed by Shankar Shanmugam.

