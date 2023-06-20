Ram Charan Welcomes Daughter: Chiranjeevi Visits Upasana, Granddaughter in Hospital, Video Goes Viral

Chiranjeevi is a happy grandfather! The megastar’s son Ram Charam welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with Upasana on Tuesday. The baby was born in Hyderabad and the news was confirmed by the hospital Upasana was admitted to. A few hours after the news broke, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha were spotted making their way to the hospital to meet the mother and daughter.

In a video now going viral, a happy Chiranjeevi is seen interacting with the hospital staff and his wife while the cameras record them. The superstar’s joy was evident. Watch the video below:

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first baby after being married for 11 years. The news of Ram and Upasana’s baby was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where Upasana is admitted. Sharing a medical bulletin, the hospital said, “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well."

In December 2022, it was Chiranjeevi who first broke the news of Upasana’s pregnancy. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared a statement that read: “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni."