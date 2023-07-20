Ram Charan Wipes Upasana's Tears, Celebrates Daughter's One Month Birthday With Heartwarming Video

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela on Thursday released a touching video documenting the joyous arrival of their newborn daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. The video, which coincides with Upasana’s birthday and Klin Kaara’s one-month birth anniversary, also features the legendary actor Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidela, as well as Upasana’s parents, Shobana Kamineni and Anil Kamineni. The heart-warming video showcases the euphoria, the involvement of the entire family, the moments leading to Klin Kaara Konidela’s birth and the celebrations from family and fans that followed.

Recapping the superstar’s emotions leading to the big day in the video, Ram Charan said, “I guess everything finds its own place in time and this baby found its time then. And it happened. It was very tense.. everything had to be done properly but I think the second the baby comes out is when I think I’m going to be relieved and really enjoy the nine months process."

Apart from the heartening moments leading to Klin Kaara Konidela’s arrival, the video also reveals the captivating story behind her name. The couple drew inspiration from the Chenchu Tribes, a Dravidian community residing in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha. Their rich culture and values influenced the choice of the name, adding a deeper layer of significance to the child’s identity.