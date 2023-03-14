Ram Charan is on cloud nine after his film RRR won an Oscar on Monday for the song Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category. Not just that, it also created history for being the first song by an Indian production house to win an Oscar. Meanwhile, producer Dil Raju, in an interview, recently stated that the makers of RC15 will release the poster and title of the film on Ram Charan’s birthday. News18 Telugu reported that the makers are mulling over four titles — Senani, Senapati, CEO and Soldier — for the film.

“We’re planning to announce the title and the first look soon. Shankar sir is working on a special design for the title logo to be released exclusively on Ram Charan’s birthday," Dil Raju said. The distribution of the project is planned around Sankranti in 2024, he added. The project may hit the silver screens on January 10, 2024, and could well clash with Prabhas’ movie Project K.

Recently, the makers of RC15 recorded a song in Visakhapatnam. They filmed it at a prestigious educational institution, and pictures and videos from the sets surfaced on social media. Ram Charan was seen in a helicopter in a now-deleted video that was posted on social media. The scene, it seemed, was from the song the filmmakers were recording. Ram was seen sporting white dress trousers, a turquoise blue shirt and a tie.

As per sources, a Rs 10 crore worth set was recently constructed to film some significant flashback scenes for RC15. The movie, which is directed by S Shankar and features music by S Thaman, will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. In terms of his work, Ram Charan will next collaborate on a sports drama with director Buchi Babu Sana.

