Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Breaks Silence on Late Pregnancy, Says 'Didn’t Let Pressure Hit Us'

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are expecting their first baby this year. Upasana, who is now five and a half months pregnant, opened up about how they didn’t let societal norms dictate or pressurize them to have a baby early in their marriage.

In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Upasana said, “I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves."

She further added, “It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well."

Ram Charan and Upasana announced their pregnancy on December 12, 2022. Announcing the same on social media, the couple wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekhs & Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana & Anil Kamineni."

They will be welcoming their little one in India. Earlier in a statement, she shared, “I am thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country - India, surrounded by a world-class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. The film’s song Naatu Naatu went on to win the Oscar this year. Ram will be next seen doing a cameo in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Currently, the actor is busy with his 15th outing, which is being directed by S Shankar and is tentatively titled RC 15.

