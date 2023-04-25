Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Dons Pink Sequin Dress For Her Baby Shower And It Costs Rs...

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are all set to embrace parenthood and the two recently celebrated a grand baby shower at their Hyderabad residence. The event was graced by their close friends from the Telugu film industry, adding to the excitement of the couple's joyous celebration. Upasana dazzled in a gorgeous outfit from Needle & Thread, and the couple's happiness and anticipation were palpable throughout the extravagant affair.

For the occasion, Upasana wore a short-sleeved rose-pink dress that featured a v-neckline and a stunning sequin design creating unique artwork on the outfit. With soft pleats falling perfectly, the mom-to-be was shining in the ensemble. As per a report in Tollywood Closet, the gown comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 90,424.

The couple's grand baby shower was a hit on social media, with many pictures from the event going viral. Celebrities such as Allu Arjun, Kanika Kapoor, and tennis star Sania Mirza were present to share in the joyous occasion. Upasana posted several moments from the evening on social media and expressed her gratitude in a heartfelt message that read, “So grateful for all the love. Thank you, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, Smitha Reddy & Sarin Katta for organizing such a lovely baby shower for us. Our baby is truly blessed."

After a decade of marriage, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have announced that they will be welcoming their first child in 2023. Earlier, Upasana posted some highlights from a baby shower that was organized by her sisters, Anushpala Kamineni and Sindoori Reddy, in Dubai. In the video, Upasana and Ram are dressed similarly in white, creating a pure and elegant ambience for the anticipated baby shower. The expectant mother looked stunning in a white, lace dress that showcased her pregnancy glow, while Ram kept it stylish yet simple with a white shirt. The video also shows a two-tier cake and many presents that were given to the couple.

In terms of work, Ram Charan’s latest appearance was in SS Rajamouli’s epic film RRR, and the song Naatu Naatu from the movie won an Oscar this year. At present, the actor is occupied with his 15th project, which is tentatively titled Game Changer and is being directed by S Shankar. Kiara Advani is playing the female lead in this film.

