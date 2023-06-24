Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Shares First Photo With Daughter; Priyanka Chopra and Others Congratulate

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are on cloud nine after they welcomed a baby girl on June 20. The little bundle of joy has been getting a lot of wishes from all around the corner. Fans are waiting for the couple to reveal their face but look like they are not in favour of this. Today Ram Charan‘s Wife Upasana shared her first photo with her daughter. But their daughter’s face is not visible in the picture.

Sharing the photo, the star wife writes, “Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings." Many celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, and others reacted. Rakul wrote, “Upsiiiiii congratulations..may she be blessed with all the joy , happiness and abundance in the world." Fans also congratulated the couple. One of the fans wrote, “Congratulations to both of you ..the most most awaited moment and welcome to the little angel."

Take a look at the photo here:

On Wednesday, Ram Charan’s father and megastar Chiranjeevi mentioned that he is ‘overjoyed’ with his granddaughter’s birth and added that he had been waiting for this day for years now. “Our entire family is overjoyed. This girl means a lot to us. We had been waiting for years to see Ram Charan and Upasana as parents. After many years, divine favors granted our request. We are showered in love and wishes from our friends, families, well-wishers, and admirers all around the world who always feel our happiness as their own," he said.