Ram Gopal Varma Hails Gadar 2 For Age-Appropriate Cast; Says 'Films of 60+ Heroes Doing 60+ Old Characters..'

Gadar 2 is getting immense appreciation from everyone. Several Bollywood stars including Kartik Aaryan and Kangana Ranaut have also praised the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer. The latest on the list is Ram Gopal Varma. The filmmaker pointed out that movies with actors aged 60 and above playing characters of the same age are becoming bigger hits than films with younger heroes.

He took to the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, and penned down a note praising the Anil Sharma directorial. “Against all conventional wisdom , Films of 60 + OLD HEROES doing 60 + OLD CHARACTERS are becoming BIGGER BLOCKBUSTERS than the films of younger heroes as PROVED by #KamalHaasan ‘s VIKRAM , #Rajinikant ‘s JAILER and #SunnyDeol ‘s GADAR 2."