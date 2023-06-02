Ram Gopal Varma Shares Glimpses Of His Upcoming Political Drama Vyooham

Ram Gopal Varma is a name that is synonymous with works like Rangeela, Prema Katha and Bhoot. His filmmaking style has left quite an impression on the minds of the audience who has appreciated his bold way of storytelling. However, the director has often grabbed the headlines for his sensational movies and often controversial statements. Currently, he is in the limelight after he announced the name of his upcoming political work called Vyooham.

In a series of tweets, he shared some glimpses of the political drama and also revealed a few of the major characters and the actors portraying them. In a tweet, he revealed, “Some dumb idiots thinking that VYOOHAM film is about YS Bharathi. The film is about after YSR’s sudden death, how many evil forces got together to take advantage of that tragic situation. Being Y S Jagan’s wife she of course is important but it’s not her story."

The movie is reportedly set to delve into the contemporary political conflicts and battles in Andhra Pradesh in connection with the current chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. While the ace filmmaker has not revealed specific details about Vyooham, he has revealed that Theerkadarishi actor Ajmal Ameer will be essaying the role of Jagan Mohan Reddy in the movie. Meanwhile, Manasa Radhakrishnan, who is known for her performance in Vikadakumaran, will be portraying the role of his wife, YS Bharathi.

Ram Gopal Varma is known for his work in many industries like Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. He has directed across multiple genres, including parallel movies, docudrama and horror movies as well. He has worked on many projects like Satya starring JD Chakravarthi, Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar in key roles. He also directed the Amitabh Bachchan-led Sarkaar and Nishabd. His last movie was Dangerous which was released in 2022 and featured Naina Ganguly, Rajpal Naurang Yadav and Mithun Purandare.