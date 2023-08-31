Ram Gopal Varma To Vijay Binni, Directors Nagarjuna Introduced To Tollywood

South star Nagarjuna dons many hats. He is not only an actor, but also a producer, TV host and entrepreneur. He works predominantly in the Telugu film industry, along with a few notable works in the Hindi and Tamil cinema. Nagarjuna is known to bring fresh talents to the film industry. In his career spanning more than three decades, he has given chances to many filmmakers. In 1989, Ram Gopal Varma made his directorial debut in Tollywood with the film Siva, starring Nagarjuna. Following this, directors Kalyan Krishna, Raghava Lawrence, Vijay Binny and Ahishor Solomon were all introduced to the industry by Nagarjuna.

Geetha Krishna is an Indian film director who made his debut with the film Sankeertana, starring Nagarjuna. The film also achieved honours like the Nandi Award for Best Debutant Director. Later, he made a Tamil film in 1999, titled Time, starring Prabhu Deva and Simran in the lead roles.

Siva was Ram Gopal Varma’s Telugu directorial debut, and it was a huge success at the box office. It was made on a budget of Rs 75 lakh and completed its 100-day run in almost 22 theatres. It became one of the highest-grossing films in the industry. Siva is also one of the films to introduce special sound effects and Steadicam in the film industry. Later, the film was remade in Hindi and Tamil too.

Nagarjuna also introduced film director RR Shinde to the industry, who made his directorial debut with the film Ninne Premistha. Apart from Nagarjuna, the film also starred actors like Soundarya, Meka Srikanth, and MS Narayana in the lead.