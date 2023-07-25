Ram Gopal Varma Trolls Indians For Hypocrisy Over Bhagavad Gita In Oppenheimer Sex Scene

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has left Indian audiences upset over a scene in which the film’s lead actor, Cillian Murphy is reciting a line from Bhagavad Gita while indulging in sex. While a large number of Indians have expressed disappointment with the scene, filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma recently made a shocking comment.

Ram Gopal Verma took to his Twitter and mocked Indians claiming most of them must not have read the Hindu holy text Bhagavad Gita. “Irony is that an American nuclear scientist Oppenheimer read the BhagwadGeeta which I doubt even 0.0000001 % of Indians read (sic)," he wrote.

Advertisement

Several social media users reacted to Ram Gopal Verma’s Tweet and agreed with the filmmaker. “Absolutely I agree with you …those who never touched the BGeetha, they felt like they are the owners … I read few chapters but understood 0.00000%," one of the users wrote. “Truth be told, he makes a valid point," another user replied. However, some of the netizens also called RGV ‘ignorant’ and lashed out at the filmmaker for his comment.