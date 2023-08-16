Ram Gopal Varma Unveils Teaser Of His Upcoming Political Drama Vyooham

Ahead of the 2024 elections, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV is gearing up for the release of his upcoming political satire, Vyooham. The movie will be a biopic on Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Ram Gopal Varma has already created much hype and excitement for the movie. After receiving positive feedback from its first teaser, the makers dropped yet another teaser. The clip promises an intense drama with a strong narrative that will be based against the backdrop of the political scenario in Andhra Pradesh. The internet is abuzz with excitement after the second teaser was unveiled. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, “Here is VYOOHAM Teaser 2."

A look at the teaser will reveal that the movie is centred around the political turmoil in Andhra Pradesh and it will be narrated seriously and somberly. From the demise of the 14th CM of Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy to the formation of the Jana Sena Party, Vyooham will include key incidents in the state that have affected its politics. The teaser also has unique and thought-provoking dialogues. The clip ends with a line taking a dig at Power Star Pawan Kalyan, where a character portraying Chandrababu Naidu said that there is no need to backstab Pawan Kalyan as “he is capable of doing that himself."

Twitter users too seemed to be eager for the release of the movie. A user wrote, “Last dialogue shows the true shades of 40 years."

Another commented, “RGV Sir on fire. Excellent sir."

Another user pointed out, “Who is doing the casting for such a perfect movie? Even Konijeti Rosaiah, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh have been portrayed by him. Such a talented guy (RGV) he is."