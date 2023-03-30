Ram Navmi is celebrated on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month every year. This day marks the birthday of Lord Ram, who is known as the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, according to Hindu mythology. Today, on the special occasion of Ram Navami, let’s take a look at the Telugu actors who have earned huge fame and fan following and have the word ‘Ram’ in their names.

1. Jr NTR and Ram Charan: Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, better known by his screen name, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan Tej Konidela recently became global stars after the success of their super hit film RRR. Both the actors have ‘Rama’ or ‘Ram’ in their names. The song Naatu Naatu from the film starring both superstars also won an Oscar this year.

2. NT Rama Rao: Late actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, better known by his initials NTR, was a well-known actor, director and politician. He starred in over 300 films, predominantly in Telugu cinema. He was referred to as Viswa Vikhyatha Nata Sarwa Bhouma by the media and also had’ Rama’ in his name.

3. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is popularly known as Ram in the Telugu film industry. He is a successful actor and producer. Ram is best known for his roles in action movies like Hare Ram, Athanokkade and 118, among others. In addition, Ram is also the chairperson of the production company NTR. Arts, which is named after his paternal grandfather NTR.

4. Ram Pothineni: Ram Pothineni made his acting debut in 2006 with the superhit film Devadasu. Since his first project, he has made a special place in the hearts of the fans. He has worked in many successful movies like Ready (2008), Kandireega (2011), Pandaga Chesko (2015), Nenu Sailaja (2016), Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (2017), Hello Guru Prema Kosame (2018), iSmart Shankar (2019) and Red (2021).

5. Sai Ram Shankar: Sai Ram Shankar is the younger brother of Puri Jagannadh and also has ‘Ram’ in his name. He made his acting debut as a lead actor in 2004 with the film 143. He later worked in popular movies such as Danger, Neninthe and Bumper Offer.

