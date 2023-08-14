Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt's Complete Mumbai Schedule For Double ISmart, Start Shooting In Thailand

Team Double iSmart has been making headlines ever since the announcement of the film. The upcoming film is a much-awaited sequel to the superhit iSmart Shankar. With the dynamic duo of Ustaad Ram and acclaimed director Puri Jagannadh coming together for the sequel of iSmart Shankar, the buzz around the film was already high. The hype increased after Sanjay Dutt’s appearance in a major role was announced. As per the latest updates, the double action entertainer has completed its first schedule in Mumbai. Now, the team has begun an exhilarating international shoot in Thailand.

Actor Ram Pothineni, who is playing the lead in the film, recently shared a picture on his social media handle. The picture was taken during a party post the pack-up of a day shooting in Thailand. The team looks ecstatic in the picture as they relax while enjoying each other. Sanjay Dutt also joined the team during the shoot and sported his regular ‘Baba’ style in the delightful picture.

Advertisement

The regular shooting for Double iSmart began on July 12 in Mumbai. The film being made under the banner of Puri Connects has been scheduled to release on March 8, 2024. Hollywood cinematographer Gianni Giannelli is also collaborating with the makers for this high-voltage action entertainer. Reportedly, the film is being made on a high budget. Speculations are rife that Ram will portray a more powerful and mass-oriented character in the upcoming film as it aims at delivering a larger-than-life experience to the audience.

Recently, on July 29, the makers unveiled the poster of the film revealing Sanjay Dutt’s look in the film on the occasion of his 64th birthday. The poster displayed Dutt in a never seen avatar as he looked ultra stylish, with a funky hairdo wearing a suit. He also flaunted earrings, rings, watches, and a tattoo on his face and fingers. Smoking a cigar in the poster, Dutt’s look has left the audience intrigued, waiting for further updates about the film.