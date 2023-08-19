Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela starrer Skanda’s Second Single Gandarabai garners 3 million views in 24 hours

Telugu actor Ram Pothineni has proved his acting mettle with films like Devadasu, Ready and iSmart Shankar. Now, he is all set to showcase his acting prowess in the action entertainer Skanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu. It also stars actresses Sreeleela Saiee Manjrekar. Makers have piqued the expectations around this film by unveiling the lyrical video of the song titled Gandarabai. The dance number is getting a good response from the audiences and it has already crossed 3 million views on YouTube.

Thaman S composed the music for this track. Nakash Aziz and Soujanya Bhagavatula provided their vocals for this dance number to the lyrics of Ananth Sriram.

Advertisement

Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela have left no stone unturned to impress the audiences with their electrifying dance performances. Gandarabai’s official video also features some behind-the-scenes of the track. The cast and the crew of the film enjoyed a lot while shooting for this foot-tapping number.

Many viewers commented on social media praising the song. One of them commented, “Ram is the most underrated dancer in Tollywood …his energy always peaks".

Another wrote that Sreeleela is one of his favourite actresses from the South cinema. A user also wrote that Sreeleela is perfect for commercial films.

Nee Chuttu Chuttu is another number from Skanda that has received an amazing response from the viewers. The song has garnered more than 14 million views and is trending at number 33 in the top music videos category. Thaman S has composed the music for lyrics penned by Raghuram. Sid Sriram and Sanjana Kalmanje have provided their vocals to this song.

Advertisement

Fans appreciated the dance performances, music, and vocals in this song as well.