Ram Pothineni-starrer Double Ismart’s Shooting Underway In Mumbai; Know First Scene

The shooting of actor Ram Pothineni’s upcoming project, Double iSmart, with director Puri Jagannadh began in Mumbai on Wednesday. The film is produced by Puri’s production house Puri Connects, in association with Charmme Kaur. The first shot of the film was a massive action sequence featuring Ram Pothineni and a group of fighters. The action scene was choreographed by Kecha Khamphakdee. He has earlier worked with Puri in films like Iddarammayilatho and Temper. Hollywood cinematographer Gianni Gianneli is also roped in for the film. It is said that Double iSmart is being made on a high budget and will be technically advanced as well.

Puri Connects shared a working still from the sets of Double iSmart. In the picture, Ram can be seen sitting inside a truck holding fireworks in his hand, while Puri Jagannadh, Kecha and Gianni are all standing and having a conversation, with big smiles on their faces. The production house added a hashtag, “Double iSmart begins." “The much-anticipated shoot of Double iSmart began today on a huge set with a Massive action sequence under action choreography of Kecha and DOP Gianni. In cinemas, March 8, 2024," they tweeted.

Advertisement

On July 10, Double iSmart went on floors with a grand launching ceremony. The core team gathered for the event. Charmme had the honour of sounding the clapboard, along with Puri Jagannadh and Ram Pothineni. With a stylish rendition of the iconic dialogue from iSmart Shankar, Ram set the tone for the muhurat shot. Ram shared a series of photos on Twitter, sharing his excitement. He tweeted, “DOUBLE the Entertainment! DOUBLE the Action! DOUBLE the Madness! WE R BACK! Double iSmart mode ON!"