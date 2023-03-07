Onscreen pair Rama and Raghav are always at odds with each other in the Marathi serial Rama Raghav. Off-screen, the duo- Aishwarya Shete and Nikhil Damle are great friends and are often seen offering glimpses of their fun time while shooting. On the occasion of Holi, the duo has a short, sweet and “colourful" message for their fans. They made a video to wish all their fans and urged everyone to enjoy the festival safely with a minimum usage of water.

The video begins with the actors wishing everyone “Happy Holi." It is followed by Nikhil urging everyone to enjoy the festival safely and to use less water. The actor can be seen holding a plate full of jalebis, while Aishwarya has a plate of various types of gulaal. The video beautifully captured the camaraderie of the duo as they played with colours.

Raghav, aka Nikhil Damle, shared the video on his Instagram. “Rama Raghav wishes a colourful Holi." Fans were delighted to see the clip and instantly bombarded the comment section. A user wrote, “Happy Holi to awesome-looking pair Aishwarya Shete and Nikhil Damle." Another one wrote, “I am your fan as Nachiket and Richa." Aishwarya played the role of Richa and Nikhil essayed the role of Nachiket in the serial titled Almost Sufal Sampoorna.

Check out the video here:

Nikhil Damle and Aishwarya Shete can be currently seen in the Rama Raghav serial. The episode first aired on January 9, 2023. It also stars Sai Ranade, Smita Haldankar, Gautam Joglekar, Chandanraj Jamdade and Archana Nipankar in important roles.

Nikhil has worked in Marathi shows like Almost Sufal Sampoorna along with Aishwarya Shete. He has also worked in the popular show Hrudayat Vaje Something along with Sunil Tawde and Sneha Chavan. On the other hand, Aishwarya Shete has worked in the serial Phulala Sugandh Maticha. She shared the screen with Aditi Deshpande Samruddhi Kelkar and Harshad Atkari.

