Ramayan Actor Sunil Lahri After Watching Adipurush: ‘Why Did I Go To See The Film’

Adipurush, the film starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has been facing significant backlash from film enthusiasts. Sunil Lahri, known for his iconic portrayal of Laxman in Ramanand Sagar’s revered series Ramayan, recently joined the chorus of disapproval. Sunil Lahri shared his strong reaction to the film directed by Om Raut during an interview with ANI. He expressed his profound disappointment with the adaptation, stating, “The thought that crossed my mind was, why did I go to see the film? I didn’t like the picture at all."

At the same time, the actor acknowledged the commendable work in the film’s background music and cinematography. However, beyond these two elements, Lahri found the overall film to be disappointing.

“Setting myself aside, since I played a character in Ramayan, even the people who sat around me at the theatre were not happy watching the movie. Two women sat saying to each other, ‘Let’s get up and take a walk. What nonsense are we watching?’ To that, the other woman said, ‘Let’s see the visual effects if nothing else’. A man sitting next to me told his friend, ‘What are they showing in the name of Ramayana?'" he added.

Sunil Lahri elaborated on his disappointment with Adipurush, expressing his view that the film did not live up to its claim of being modern. He said, “This is not even a modern film. From which angle is it modern? By having characters sport tattoos, does a film become modern? Or is it the hairstyle of today?"

He further drew attention to the lack of logic in Adipurush, which left him perplexed about the film’s intended audience. Lahri specifically pointed out the portrayal of Hanuman, mentioning that the character spoke in a “language of the streets." Additionally, Lahri raised concerns about the depiction of Ravan as a blacksmith, questioning the creative decision behind this portrayal.