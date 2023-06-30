Ramayan Actor Sunil Lahri Reacts To Alia Bhatt Playing Sita In Nitesh Tiwari Film: 'I'm Not Sure...'

Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshmana in Ramanand Sagar’s acclaimed Ramayan, has reacted to the rumours about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt playing Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s big screen adaptation of the Hindu epic.

With Ramayan, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra are aiming at bringing the biggest film that Indian cinema has ever seen. The best of Industry professionals, a grand VFX team, the biggest cast, and mega sets are in the formation to build the world of Ramayan that has never been seen on the big screen before.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sunil Lahri said, “Both of them are very good actors and I think will do justice to the subject. Ranbir is a very good choice for the role of Ram and can deliver a good performance. Alia too is talented but I think if Alia had done the role of Sita five years earlier, she would have done more justice to the character. It’s my personal opinion. I feel Alia has changed in the last few years. I am not sure how convincing she will look as Sita now."