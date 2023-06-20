Ramayan Sunil Lahri Is Disappointed Over Adipurush Dialogues; Says ‘I Never Expected This’

Sunil Lahri, famously known for his portrayal of Lord Lakshman in the iconic television serial Ramayan, has expressed his disappointment over the dialogues in the mythological drama Adipurush. The highly anticipated film, directed by Om Raut and features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

He has recently watched the film and couldn’t stop himself from reviewing it. He called the dialogues poor. Sharing a video on his official Instagram handle, the actor said, “I had high expectations from Adipurush that I will get to see something different but it is very disappointing. You can’t play with your culture in the name of doing something different, especially those who are our own. The characters are not defined. The audience doesn’t find any emotional attachment with the scenes. In fact the dialogues are also very bekaar (poor). Can you imagine Hanumanji saying dialogues like ‘tel tere baap ka, kapda tere baap ka’? Or Meghnad will say, ‘abey chal nikal le’? Or Raavan will come on a bat instead of the Pushpak Vimaan? Or Meghnad and Lakshman will fight underwater? I am very sorry but I never expected this from a filmmaker of this calibre."

In the same video he even slammed director Om Raut and questioned his sensibility. He said, “I thought Om Raut is a sensible director. He had all things available." He also mentioned that when Ramayan was retelecast during the lockdown, the viewers connected with it and accepted the look, language and everything else. He also asked, “It looks like the director is very confused. I don’t know why he made the film."