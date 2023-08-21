Ramesh Pisharody Turns Director Again, Vijay Babu To Produce His 3rd Film

Ramesh Pisharody has assumed the role of director once again, marking his third directorial venture. This marks an addition to Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House, known for fostering emerging talent in the directorial realm. The news was unveiled on Thursday, August 17, coinciding with Lion Day. Pisharody’s involvement is generating considerable intrigue, and Vijay Babu has hinted at forthcoming details to satiate the curiosity surrounding this development.

Announcing the project, Vijay Babu posted a picture on his social media handle along with Ramesh Pisharody. Accompanying the photo, he wrote, “Confirming project to be directed by my good friend and the extremely talented Ramesh Pisharody on the eve of CHINGAM 1. Stay tuned for more details. Happy New Year to all. God Bless."

Ramesh, known by his professional name Ramesh Pisharody, is an accomplished Indian comedian, impressionist, TV host, actor and director. His projects span Malayalam television programs, stage performances and the world of cinema.