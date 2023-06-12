Rami Reddy, The Lesser-known Villain Of Hindi Films, Who instilled Fear In The Audience

It is often said that a good movie must have a strong antagonist for the narrative to be appealing to the audience. It is only when the villain offers a strong challenge to the hero that a movie becomes appealing. Over the years, antagonists like Gabbar Singh, Mogambo and Shakaal have been hailed as being the epitomes of sheer villainy on screen. However, there is one actor who, despite appearing as a menacing villain in about 250 films in the 90s, is lesser known among cinelovers. You would probably know him by his face rather than his name.

We are talking about Rami Reddy, who was known for his unique dialogue delivery that he delivered in a monotonous tone without any modulation. However, that very aspect became his USP. From playing the dread Colonel Shikara in Waqt Hamara Hai to Anna in Haqeeqat, he instilled fear with his bloodshot eyes and tonsured head.