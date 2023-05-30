Ramya Krishnan Exudes Elegance In Chic-pastel Saree, Fans Say, 'We Missed You'

Renowned actress Ramya Krishnan is fondly remembered for her powerful role as Sivagami Devi in the Baahubali series. She was also once quite a popular face in the Hindi film industry. Recently, the celebrity wowed her fans after blessing their feed with a few photos clad in a beautiful saree and dishing summertime elegance.

Ramya Krishnan chose a pastel blue colour drape with blush pink borders creating a soft look for her. The outfit has pastel pink-coloured rose motifs throughout and embellishments on the hemline. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse, which had prominent embroidery work. She accessorised herself with a bangle, a few rings and earrings. She turned up the glam quotient by opting for bold eyes which include kohled eyes and eyeliner. She chose flawless and dewy skin with a hint of highlighter and cheek tint. As for the lips, she sported a muted pink shade. Ramya Krishnan let her hair fall in loose wavy curls which elevated her look further.

As soon as she shared the snaps on her Instagram, her comment section was filled with love and appreciation. Actress Anshu Saggar reacted by dropping a red heart emoji. A fan wrote in Hindi, “Khoobsurat (beautiful)", while another commented, “You blessed us with these pictures."

Another user wrote, “How pretty! We missed you so much."

Check out the photos right here-

In Hindi films, the actress was last seen in Liger, where she received appreciation for essaying the role of a strong mother. The movie also starred Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday and is directed by Puri Jagannadh. In the 90s, she has been a part of many hits like Khal Nayak, Criminal, Shapath, Chaahat, Dayavan, Parampara and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to name a few.

Apart from that, the celebrated actress had an illustrious career that spanned almost forty years. She has worked across industries like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

While she marked her debut in the Malayalam industry with Neram Pularumbol at the age of 13, since the release got delayed, the Tamil movie Vellai Manasu became her first movie. The Telugu cine-goers remember her for her performances like Madana Gopaludu, Aasthulu Anthasthulu, BhamaKalapam, and Bava Marudula Sawal.