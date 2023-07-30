Ramya Krishnan Follows Tamannaah Bhatia's Footsteps, Brings House Down With Kaavaalaa Performance

Tamannaah Bhatia’s peppy track Kaavaalaa from the movie Jailer has taken the internet by storm. Fans have been creating dance on the song and it has been trending on Instagram. Even celebrities are also seen shaking a leg to this song and doing catchy hook steps of the song. Joining the trend, Ramya Krishnan recently was seen showcasing her dance moves to the foot-tapping number.

In the video, shared by her makeup artist, we can see Ramya doing the step with full energy. She is smiling and having a gala time. The caption wrote, “Please forgive us for the most unplanned, on the spot rendition of the most catchy #kaavaalaa song! We were just a bunch of enthusiastic, excited happy girls who got ready well in advance and has a little dance party before we set off to the #jailer audio launch! Nothing gets the party going like a little dance fun , so that’s what we girl were doing." Many took to the comment section and praised her. One of the fans wrote, “Learning has no age Good to see a super charge person in you ma’am."

