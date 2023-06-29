Rana Daggubati And ZEE5's Maya Bazaar For Sale Premieres On This Date

ZEE5, India’s leading homegrown video-streaming platform, has unveiled its latest offering, the Telugu multi-starrer sitcom titled Maya Bazaar For Sale. This satirical drama promises to captivate and engage audiences as it delves into the lives of an intriguing Pastry family residing in a gated community. In collaboration with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, Maya Bazaar For Sale presents a light-hearted and nuanced family drama, exploring the dynamics of various families within a premium gated community.

Scheduled for its premiere on July 14, the series has been written and directed by Gautami Challagulla and produced by Rajeev Ranjan. Fans can anticipate an entertaining and engaging experience with this exciting new addition to ZEE5’s content lineup.

Maya Bazaar For Sale is a modern exploration of family life and community living with a satirical twist in the 7-episode series. The show features a talented ensemble cast including Navdeep Pallapolu, Eesha Rebba, Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Hari Teja, Jhansi Laxmi, Meiyang Chang, Sunaina and Kota Srinivasa Rao, among others. Through its satirical lens, the series promises to offer an engaging and entertaining experience.