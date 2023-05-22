Rana Daggubati Meets Renowned YouTuber Gangavva Her Village, Video Viral

YouTuber Gangavva has achieved fame and recognition all over the Telugu-speaking states after she started appearing on the YouTube channel My Village Show in 2017. Her unique selling point was using the Telangana dialect of the Telugu language in her videos and it greatly endeared her to the public. Her popularity soared higher when she appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4. It also opened doors for her into the film industry, and she appeared in supporting roles in Ismart Shankar and Godfather.

Recently, Gangavva is trending once again and this time it is because of a picture of her with a top Telugu star going viral. Rana Daggubati is presenting a comedy film titled Pareshan starring Thiruveer of Massoda fame. The film is directed by Rupak Ronaldson and is scheduled to hit screens on June 2. Since the movie is set in a rural village, Rana Daggubatti has been visiting rural regions of Telangana to promote the movie. He recently visited the village of Gangavva and met her during a promotional campaign.

Advertisement

A video of his visit and interaction with the villagers has gone viral. The moment that stands out in the video is when Gangavva is seen serving Rana some Thati Kallu. Thati Kallu is the local term for palm wine, which is found in the rural areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Take a look at the video here.

Before starting on YouTube in 2016, Gangavva used to roll cigarettes and work in agricultural fields. Her son-in-law Srikanth Sriram approached her about appearing in his Telangana-focused channel My Village Show, which focuses on village culture and rural life. She first made guest appearances before transitioning to full-time YouTuber in 2017. Gangavva won the Women Achiever Award in 2020 from Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in honour of International Women’s Day.